McIlrath & Eck LLC Acquires 7,589 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF $STIP

McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 14.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 60,125 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,589 shares during the quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $6,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kings Path Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kings Path Partners LLC now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Avant Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Avant Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Successful Portfolios LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 15,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. BCU Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. BCU Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 39.3% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of STIP opened at $102.49 on Wednesday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $100.56 and a 12-month high of $103.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $102.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.01.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

