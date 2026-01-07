Financial Survey: GRAVITY (NASDAQ:GRVY) and Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK)

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK – Get Free Report) and GRAVITY (NASDAQ:GRVY – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Shutterstock has a beta of 1.27, meaning that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GRAVITY has a beta of 0.97, meaning that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Shutterstock and GRAVITY, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shutterstock 1 3 1 0 2.00 GRAVITY 0 1 0 0 2.00

Profitability

Shutterstock presently has a consensus target price of $25.00, suggesting a potential upside of 29.77%. Given Shutterstock’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Shutterstock is more favorable than GRAVITY.

This table compares Shutterstock and GRAVITY’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shutterstock 5.89% 16.30% 6.80% GRAVITY 16.84% 16.39% 13.70%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

82.8% of Shutterstock shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.9% of GRAVITY shares are owned by institutional investors. 32.3% of Shutterstock shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Shutterstock and GRAVITY”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shutterstock $935.26 million 0.73 $35.93 million $1.68 11.47 GRAVITY $350.59 million 1.16 $59.44 million $7.93 7.38

GRAVITY has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Shutterstock. GRAVITY is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Shutterstock, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Shutterstock beats GRAVITY on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Shutterstock

Shutterstock, Inc. provides platform to connect brands and businesses to high quality content in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects in HD and 4K formats that are integrated into websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement images and footage. It also provides 3 dimensional models consisting of 3D models used in various industries, such as advertising, media and video production, gaming, retail, education, design, and architecture; and generative AI content comprising images generated from algorithms trained with ethically sourced content. The company offers its services under the Shutterstock, Pond5, TurboSquid, PicMonkey, PremiumBeat, Splash News, Bigstock, and Offset brand names. In addition, it operates a collection of graphics interchange format visuals and stickers that supplies casual conversational content. The company serves corporate professionals and organizations, media and broadcast companies, and small and medium-sized businesses, and individual creators through digital, live sales, and client management channels. Shutterstock, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About GRAVITY

Gravity Co., Ltd. develops and publishes online and mobile games worldwide. It offers a massively multiplayer online role-playing game, including Ragnarok Online, Dragonica, Ragnarok Online II, and Ragnarok Landverse. Its mobile games portfolio includes Ragnarok M; Eternal Love; Ragnarok Origin; Ragnarok X: Next Generation; Ragnarok Arena; WITH ISLAND; the Labyrinth of Ragnarok; Ragnarok Poring Merge; Tera Classic; Ragnarok: The Lost Memories; Sadako M; NBA: Rise To Stardom; Milkmaid Of The Milky Way; Generation Zombie; Ragnarok Idle Adventure; Ragnarok 20 Heroes; White Chord; WITH: Whale In The High; Ragnarok Lost Memories; and Paladog Tactics. It also provides console games, such as Ragnarok DS for Nintendo DS; Ragnarok: The Princess of Light and Darkness for PlayStation Portable; Ragnarok Odyssey for PlayStation Vita; Double Dragon II for Xbox 360; Ragnarok Odyssey Ace for PlayStation Vita and PlayStation 3; Pigromance for Steam, Stove, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S; ALTF4 11 for Steam and Stove; Wetory for Steam, Stove, Nintedo Switch; and GRANDIA HD Collection for Nintendo Switch. In addition, it offers games for IPTV, including Haunted House and Pororo: The Little Penguin, and Kongsuni; and markets dolls, stationery, food, and other character based merchandises, as well as game manuals, monthly magazines, and other publications; PC games, including Puzzle Platformer, ALTF42, Ragnarok ZERO, KAMiBAKO-Mythology of Cube, Psychodemic, and FINAL KNIGHT; social network games and mobile games, such as Ragnarok V: Returns, Ragnarok: The Lost Memories and Ragnrok Begins in-house; and web-browser-based games, such as Ragnarok Prequel and Ragnarok Prequel II. Further, the company provides system development and maintenance services, as well as system integration services to third parties. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea. Gravity Co., Ltd. is a subsidiary of GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc.

