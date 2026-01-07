Contrasting Aureus Greenway (NASDAQ:AGH) and H.I.S. (OTCMKTS:HISJF)

Aureus Greenway (NASDAQ:AGH – Get Free Report) and H.I.S. (OTCMKTS:HISJF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Aureus Greenway and H.I.S.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aureus Greenway -95.21% -19.54% -16.92% H.I.S. 1.22% 13.69% 2.27%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Aureus Greenway and H.I.S., as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aureus Greenway 1 0 0 0 1.00 H.I.S. 0 0 0 0 0.00

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aureus Greenway $3.30 million 16.02 -$180,000.00 ($0.20) -17.55 H.I.S. $2.50 billion 0.39 $31.62 million $0.40 32.73

This table compares Aureus Greenway and H.I.S.”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

H.I.S. has higher revenue and earnings than Aureus Greenway. Aureus Greenway is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than H.I.S., indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

H.I.S. beats Aureus Greenway on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aureus Greenway

We own and operate two public golf country clubs in Florida that each features a golf-club, consisting of over 289 acres of multi-service recreational property. Our golf country clubs include two golf-courses with over 13,000 yards of combined fairways, clubhouses boasting food and beverage options, aquatic golf ranges, and pro shops to assist any level of golfer. We believe our golf country clubs are a serene combination of approachable golf and nature that are designed to appeal to local residents and tourists alike. The property underlying both of our golf country clubs and the owner of that property are part of and subject to the Association, a not-for-profit corporation homeowners association. Leveraging our two golf country clubs, we plan to (i) continue to develop customer loyalty and capture a greater share of the golf-players who live in,. or visit the greater Orlando region and (ii) increase our revenue from the operation of our golf country clubs. We believe the quality of our golf-courses and the amenities we offer will continue to enhance our ability to attract and retain golf-players across a number of demographic groups and skill levels. Each of our golf country clubs is organized into four principal business sectors: (i) golf recreation, retail golf products, and equipment and facilities rental, (ii) membership dues, (iii) food and beverage services. and (iv) ancillary services and amenities. Each of the golf-courses featured at our golf country clubs present a different set of physical and strategic challenges depending on the layout and where we place the position of a ball-hole and flagstick on a green from time to time during the golf-season. We believe this variation helps to create an enjoyable experience for our customers, no matter how many times they have visited our golf-courses before. We acquired both of our golf country clubs in 2014, and since then, our management team has grown alongside the business. Similarly, our revenue has increased steadily during the last five years due to efforts from our greens superintendent as well as the executive management team. We believe recent capital improvements at both golf country clubs will help the facilities and our golf-courses progressively grow in stature and reputation in order to keep up to date with future infrastructure needs that can meet future demand and structural wherewithal. As a result of these upgrades and our management’s plans for growth, we believe they have gained valuable experience and are well-equipped to take on additional assets and continue to enhance the performance of both golf country clubs since our initial acquisition in 2014. Our principal executive office is located at 2995 Remington Boulevard, Kissimmee, Florida 34744.

About H.I.S.

H.I.S. Co., Ltd. provides travel agency services worldwide. The company offers sports related tours, such as ski and diving tours; casual to luxury cruises; escort accompanied tours, honeymoons, and onboard weddings; and local tour services in Australia, Thailand, Bali Island, Guam, and South Korea. It also operates hotels and theme parks; an online platform for various travel services; and bus tours connecting Tokyo and the surrounding area to Kansai and Nagoya. In addition, the company offers advertising services; and domestic and overseas travel insurance products. Further, it operates Hapi-robo st, a robot; offers various types of construction works; provides hotel amenities, guest room facilities, and furniture and electronic appliances for offices and houses; sets and manages events; coordinates with Japan medical tourism; and offers direct sales support services. Additionally, the company provides a range of diploma and certificate programs in business, international trade, hospitality, information technology, and health care; and communication equipment and services. Furthermore, it operates Smrt English, an English learning platform; and GREEN OCEAN, a job placement agency that focus on agriculture and accommodation business. The company was formerly known as International Tours Co., Ltd. and changed its name to H.I.S. Co., Ltd. in 1990. H.I.S. Co., Ltd. was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

