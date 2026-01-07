McIlrath & Eck LLC Has $20.97 Million Stock Position in Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF $IDMO

McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:IDMO – Free Report) by 9.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 388,324 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,925 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF makes up about 2.2% of McIlrath & Eck LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. McIlrath & Eck LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF were worth $20,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF by 3,902.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 549,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,172,000 after acquiring an additional 536,064 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF by 181.2% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 683,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,025,000 after purchasing an additional 440,468 shares during the period. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF in the third quarter worth about $20,435,000. Drake & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $17,250,000. Finally, Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $17,210,000.

Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF Stock Down 0.2%

IDMO opened at $56.85 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.41 and a beta of 0.80. Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $38.35 and a 12-month high of $57.21.

Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF (IDMO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks from developed markets excluding the US and Korea. Stocks are selected by price momentum and weighted by momentum, scaled by market cap. IDMO was launched on Feb 24, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

