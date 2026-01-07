Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF $DFSD Position Lifted by McIlrath & Eck LLC

McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Free Report) by 40.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 916,795 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 265,487 shares during the period. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF comprises approximately 4.6% of McIlrath & Eck LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. McIlrath & Eck LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF were worth $44,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFSD. Barry Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 24.3% during the third quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after acquiring an additional 8,247 shares in the last quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $1,171,000. Blossom Wealth Management increased its holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 18,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,087,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,420,000 after purchasing an additional 68,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Porter White Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. Porter White Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 68,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,283,000 after purchasing an additional 19,122 shares in the last quarter.

DFSD opened at $48.03 on Wednesday. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF has a 12-month low of $46.66 and a 12-month high of $48.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.14.

The Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (DFSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities with short duration. DFSD was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

