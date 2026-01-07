Gunderson Capital Management Inc. Invests $6.25 Million in GE Vernova Inc. $GEV

Gunderson Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,254,000. GE Vernova makes up approximately 2.3% of Gunderson Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEV. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of GE Vernova by 109.6% in the 3rd quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 5,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,078,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618 shares during the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of GE Vernova by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 2,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. RFG Bristol Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the third quarter worth $204,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 43.4% during the third quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in GE Vernova by 3.2% in the third quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter.

GEV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $761.00 price target on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Redburn Partners set a $475.00 target price on GE Vernova in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Bank of America boosted their target price on GE Vernova from $725.00 to $804.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Melius raised GE Vernova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $740.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Glj Research raised their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $702.00 to $758.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $691.11.

Shares of GEV opened at $686.52 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $617.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $605.03. The firm has a market cap of $186.27 billion, a PE ratio of 111.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.67. GE Vernova Inc. has a 12-month low of $252.25 and a 12-month high of $731.00.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $9.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.15 billion. GE Vernova had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.35) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. This is a positive change from GE Vernova’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 5th. GE Vernova’s payout ratio is currently 32.57%.

GE Vernova is the energy-focused company formed from the energy businesses of General Electric and operates as a publicly listed entity on the NYSE under the ticker GEV. It is organized to design, manufacture and service equipment and systems used across the power generation and energy transition value chain, bringing together legacy capabilities in conventional power, renewables and grid technologies under a single corporate platform.

The company’s offerings span large-scale power-generation equipment such as gas and steam turbines and associated generators and controls, as well as renewable energy technologies including onshore and offshore wind platforms and hydro solutions.

