Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) CRO Paula Hansen Sells 6,000 Shares of Stock

Docusign Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) CRO Paula Hansen sold 6,000 shares of Docusign stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total value of $402,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive directly owned 68,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,624,438.50. This trade represents a 8.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Docusign Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of NASDAQ DOCU opened at $65.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.99. Docusign Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.41 and a twelve month high of $99.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.02.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Palogic Value Management L.P. lifted its position in Docusign by 2.2% in the first quarter. Palogic Value Management L.P. now owns 5,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in Docusign by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 5,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its stake in shares of Docusign by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Total Wealth Planning & Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Docusign by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Total Wealth Planning & Management Inc. now owns 3,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Docusign by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 21,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DOCU. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Docusign in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Docusign in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $124.00 target price on shares of Docusign in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Docusign from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Docusign from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and sixteen have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.13.

Docusign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc (NASDAQ: DOCU) is a leading provider of electronic signature and digital transaction management solutions. The company’s flagship offering, DocuSign eSignature, enables organizations to send, sign and manage legally binding electronic agreements securely in the cloud. Beyond eSignature, DocuSign’s Agreement Cloud combines contract lifecycle management, document generation, and workflow automation to streamline agreement processes from initiation through execution and storage.

DocuSign’s platform serves a diverse customer base spanning industries such as finance, real estate, healthcare, technology, and government.

