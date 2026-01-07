Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Cuts Stake in Salesforce Inc. $CRM

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC cut its holdings in Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 24.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,289 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 5,697 shares during the quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $4,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce in the second quarter worth $2,826,049,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Salesforce by 27,361.5% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,424,169 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $933,737,000 after acquiring an additional 3,411,700 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Salesforce by 1,729.6% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,973,141 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $538,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865,297 shares in the last quarter. Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 7,755,317 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,087,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 45.8% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,931,945 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,072,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234,969 shares in the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup downgraded Salesforce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. BTIG Research began coverage on Salesforce in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $335.00 target price for the company. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $264.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $327.74.

Key Headlines Impacting Salesforce

Here are the key news stories impacting Salesforce this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 134,662 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.70, for a total value of $31,605,171.40. Following the sale, the insider owned 139,767 shares in the company, valued at $32,803,314.90. This trade represents a 49.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director G Mason Morfit bought 96,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $260.58 per share, with a total value of $25,015,680.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 2,994,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,309,155.22. This trade represents a 3.31% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 157,284 shares of company stock valued at $37,274,684. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Stock Up 2.6%

NYSE CRM opened at $262.86 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Salesforce Inc. has a 52 week low of $221.96 and a 52 week high of $367.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $246.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.09, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $249.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $251.54.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 3rd. The CRM provider reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $10.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.27 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 14.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.41 earnings per share. Salesforce has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 3.020-3.040 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.416 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 18th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.16%.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, founded in 1999 and headquartered in San Francisco, is a global provider of cloud-based software focused on customer relationship management (CRM) and enterprise applications. The company popularized the software-as-a-service (SaaS) model for CRM and has built a broad portfolio of products designed to help organizations manage sales, service, marketing, commerce and analytics through a unified, cloud-first platform.

Core offerings include Sales Cloud for sales automation, Service Cloud for customer support, Marketing Cloud for digital marketing and engagement, and Commerce Cloud for e-commerce.

Featured Articles

