Gunderson Capital Management Inc. Invests $2.84 Million in Marvell Technology, Inc. $MRVL

Gunderson Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 33,783 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,840,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Marvell Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kiker Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 374.7% in the second quarter. Kiker Wealth Management LLC now owns 356 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 3,922.2% during the third quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. now owns 362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 62.5% during the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 416 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Marvell Technology during the second quarter valued at $32,000. 83.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Mark Casper sold 1,253 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $126,553.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 9,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $911,323. The trade was a 12.19% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

More Marvell Technology News

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Here are the key news stories impacting Marvell Technology this week:

Several analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group set a $100.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Marvell Technology from $122.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 13th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Summit Insights raised Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.25.

View Our Latest Stock Report on MRVL

Marvell Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $88.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.96, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.52. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.08 and a 1 year high of $127.48.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Marvell Technology had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 31.75%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. Marvell Technology has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.740-0.840 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

Marvell Technology announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, September 24th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 7.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 9th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 9th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.42%.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marvell Technology Group is a global semiconductor company that designs and develops integrated circuits and related software for data infrastructure, networking, storage and connectivity markets. The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) solutions, Ethernet physical-layer transceivers (PHYs), switch and switch silicon, optical interconnect components, storage controllers, and security processors. Marvell’s technology is used to enable high-performance data centers, carrier networks, enterprise and cloud storage, as well as connectivity in automotive and industrial applications.

Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Marvell has grown through both organic development and strategic acquisitions to broaden its capabilities across networking and data interconnect.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.