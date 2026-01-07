Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Sells 18,579 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. $ANET

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 53.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,008 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 18,579 shares during the quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $2,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eads & Heald Wealth Management bought a new position in Arista Networks in the 3rd quarter worth $815,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Arista Networks by 42.9% in the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,963 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,863,000 after buying an additional 16,194 shares in the last quarter. Capital Management Associates Inc purchased a new stake in Arista Networks in the third quarter worth about $229,000. Chicago Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 4.7% in the third quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 27,616 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,024,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,946,087 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $574,984,000 after buying an additional 878,023 shares in the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Arista Networks

In other Arista Networks news, insider Kenneth Duda sold 26,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.16, for a total value of $3,202,160.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 532,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,570,384. The trade was a 4.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.79, for a total value of $1,070,320.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 17,784 shares in the company, valued at $2,379,321.36. This trade represents a 31.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 216,464 shares of company stock valued at $28,488,988. 3.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Arista Networks Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ANET opened at $132.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $167.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $132.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.50. Arista Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.43 and a fifty-two week high of $164.94.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. Arista Networks had a net margin of 39.73% and a return on equity of 30.28%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.40 EPS. Arista Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $171.00 to $159.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Monday. Melius Research raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $183.00 target price (up previously from $179.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.44.

Arista Networks Profile

Arista Networks, Inc is a technology company that designs and sells cloud networking solutions for large-scale data centers and enterprise environments. The company is best known for its high-performance switching and routing platforms, which are used to build scalable, low-latency networks for cloud service providers, internet companies, financial services, telecommunications, and enterprise IT. Arista’s offerings emphasize programmability, automation and telemetry to support modern, software-driven network architectures.

Central to Arista’s product portfolio is its Extensible Operating System (EOS), a modular network operating system that provides consistent programmability, stateful control and advanced visibility across the company’s hardware platforms.

