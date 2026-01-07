Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Trims Stock Position in Quanta Services, Inc. $PWR

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lessened its position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 27.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,809 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,256 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $3,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PWR. Freedom Day Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,465,000. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd boosted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 15.5% during the second quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd now owns 33,158 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,642,000 after purchasing an additional 4,451 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 17.1% during the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 105,401 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,680,000 after purchasing an additional 15,388 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC grew its stake in Quanta Services by 4.1% in the second quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 7,734 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,924,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Quanta Services by 59.9% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 44,392 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,397,000 after purchasing an additional 16,637 shares in the last quarter. 90.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Quanta Services news, Director Worthing Jackman sold 6,349 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.45, for a total value of $2,859,907.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 2,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,229,728.50. This trade represents a 69.93% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Gerald A. Ducey, Jr. sold 7,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $446.08, for a total value of $3,413,850.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 19,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,903,756.80. This represents a 27.72% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,002 shares of company stock valued at $14,295,857. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PWR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $472.00 to $521.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $432.00 to $428.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 19th. Argus set a $540.00 price objective on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Friday, October 31st. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Quanta Services from $517.00 to $526.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Quanta Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $450.10.

Quanta Services Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of Quanta Services stock opened at $438.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.36 billion, a PE ratio of 64.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.16. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $227.08 and a 52-week high of $473.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $442.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $413.02.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The construction company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.41 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.74% and a return on equity of 18.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.72 earnings per share. Quanta Services has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.330-10.830 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc is a leading specialty contractor that provides comprehensive infrastructure solutions for the electric power, pipeline and energy, and communications markets. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, the company delivers engineering, procurement, construction, installation, maintenance and repair services that support the development, modernization and ongoing operation of critical energy and communications networks.

In the electric power sector, Quanta works on transmission and distribution systems, substation construction and grid modernization projects that include integration of renewable generation and energy storage.

