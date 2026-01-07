Gunderson Capital Management Inc. Grows Stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER

Gunderson Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 92,019 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 10,803 shares during the quarter. Uber Technologies accounts for 3.3% of Gunderson Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Gunderson Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $9,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kilter Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the third quarter worth $27,000. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the second quarter worth $28,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Ransom Advisory Ltd acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies in the first quarter valued at $31,000. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE UBER opened at $85.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $177.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $87.14 and its 200-day moving average is $91.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.63 and a 1-year high of $101.99.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $2.44. The firm had revenue of $13.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.25 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 68.17% and a net margin of 33.54%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UBER. Arete Research set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Uber Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Citigroup restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their price objective on Uber Technologies from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.33.

Uber unveiled a production?intent robotaxi developed with Lucid and Nuro, has begun on?road testing in the San Francisco Bay Area, and plans a commercial launch later this year — advancing a long?term revenue and cost?reduction pathway if deployments scale.

Uber renewed / strengthened mapping and location ties with TomTom to integrate maps and live services across its platform — this supports ride/AV routing reliability and reduces technical integration risk for on?demand and autonomous services.

Positive media and analyst pieces are painting Uber as a potential robotaxi leader (e.g., 24/7 Wall St., TechCrunch, CNET coverage), which can lift sentiment but may already be priced in given the long runway and capital needs of AV commercialization.

Recent reports note institutional purchases by smaller managers — incremental buying that supports liquidity but not necessarily a change to the broader sell?side view.

Melius Research downgraded UBER to Sell with a $73 price target, citing intensified robotaxi competition and valuation risk — analyst downgrades can pressure the stock and trigger short?term outflows.

Legal and governance headlines: Uber failed to delay a sexual?assault trial and could not block related ad campaigns, and a shareholder?law firm announced an investigation into the board for possible fiduciary lapses around rider safety and driver checks — these raise litigation, reputational and potential financial risks.

In other Uber Technologies news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 5,500 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.41, for a total value of $519,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 20,330 shares in the company, valued at $1,919,355.30. The trade was a 21.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Tony West sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.36, for a total transaction of $251,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 175,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,096,992.28. This represents a 1.75% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,875 shares of company stock valued at $1,348,818. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology company that operates a global platform connecting riders, drivers, couriers, restaurants and shippers. Founded in 2009 by Garrett Camp and Travis Kalanick and headquartered in San Francisco, Uber developed one of the first large-scale ride-hailing marketplaces and has since expanded into a broader set of mobility and logistics services. The company completed its initial public offering in 2019 and continues to position its app-based network as a multi-modal transportation and delivery platform.

Uber’s principal businesses include mobility services (ride-hailing and shared rides), delivery through Uber Eats, and freight logistics via Uber Freight.

