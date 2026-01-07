Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Director John Graham-Cumming Sells 2,520 Shares

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) Director John Graham-Cumming sold 2,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.27, for a total transaction of $504,680.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 495,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,171,901.57. This represents a 0.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

John Graham-Cumming also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cloudflare alerts:

On Monday, December 15th, John Graham-Cumming sold 2,520 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.37, for a total transaction of $502,412.40.

On Monday, November 3rd, John Graham-Cumming sold 2,520 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.83, for a total value of $632,091.60.

On Monday, October 13th, John Graham-Cumming sold 2,520 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.36, for a total value of $557,827.20.

Cloudflare Stock Up 0.2%

Cloudflare stock opened at $198.01 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $207.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $206.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company has a market cap of $69.36 billion, a PE ratio of -660.03, a PEG ratio of 130.01 and a beta of 1.96. Cloudflare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.42 and a fifty-two week high of $260.00.

More Cloudflare News

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $562.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.65 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 6.54% and a negative net margin of 5.12%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. Cloudflare has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.270-0.270 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 0.910-0.910 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Here are the key news stories impacting Cloudflare this week:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cloudflare

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new position in Cloudflare in the 2nd quarter valued at $87,868,000. Swedbank AB boosted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 43,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,416,000 after purchasing an additional 9,527 shares during the last quarter. Strategy Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Strategy Capital LLC now owns 1,165,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,326,000 after purchasing an additional 50,374 shares during the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Cloudflare by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 17,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,476,000 after buying an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 2.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,495,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,167,776,000 after purchasing an additional 658,656 shares during the period. 82.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NET. JMP Securities set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Barclays assumed coverage on Cloudflare in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Cloudflare from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Cloudflare from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.70.

Get Our Latest Analysis on NET

Cloudflare Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cloudflare, Inc is a global web infrastructure and security company that provides a suite of services designed to improve the performance, reliability and security of internet properties. Its core offerings include a content delivery network (CDN), distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) protection, managed DNS, and a web application firewall (WAF). Cloudflare also provides tools for bot management, SSL/TLS, load balancing and rate limiting to help organizations maintain uptime and protect web applications from attack.

In addition to traditional edge and security services, Cloudflare has expanded into edge computing and developer platforms.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.