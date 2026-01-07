McIlrath & Eck LLC Has $79.11 Million Position in Vanguard Growth ETF $VUG

McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 164,953 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up 8.2% of McIlrath & Eck LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. McIlrath & Eck LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $79,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Biltmore Family Office LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Kilter Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 266.7% during the 2nd quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $490.23 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $488.56 and a 200-day moving average of $471.35. The firm has a market cap of $202.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.17. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $316.14 and a twelve month high of $505.38.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies. The Index represents the growth companies of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index. The MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index represents the universe of large-capitalization companies in the United States equity market.

