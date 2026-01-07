Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT) CEO Paul Badawi Sells 11,870 Shares of Stock

Sight Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGHT – Get Free Report) CEO Paul Badawi sold 11,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.48, for a total transaction of $88,787.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 5,925,276 shares in the company, valued at $44,321,064.48. This trade represents a 0.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Paul Badawi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 2nd, Paul Badawi sold 25,356 shares of Sight Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.43, for a total value of $188,395.08.

Sight Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of SGHT opened at $7.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 8.93 and a current ratio of 9.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.13. The stock has a market cap of $394.94 million, a P/E ratio of -8.30 and a beta of 2.42. Sight Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $2.03 and a one year high of $9.24.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Sight Sciences ( NASDAQ:SGHT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter. Sight Sciences had a negative net margin of 60.63% and a negative return on equity of 61.59%. The firm had revenue of $12.54 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Sight Sciences, Inc. will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SGHT. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Sight Sciences in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Sight Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 13th. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on Sight Sciences from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Sight Sciences from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 23rd. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $9.00 price objective on Sight Sciences in a report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sight Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.30.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sight Sciences in the first quarter worth about $128,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sight Sciences by 127.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 432,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 242,559 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Sight Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $158,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Sight Sciences by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 49,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 4,319 shares during the period. Finally, KCK LTD. acquired a new position in Sight Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $18,069,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.51% of the company’s stock.

About Sight Sciences

Sight Sciences, Inc is a medical device company focused on developing and commercializing minimally invasive treatments for chronic eye diseases. The company’s flagship products include the OMNI® Surgical System, designed to address multiple points of resistance in the eye’s natural drainage pathways to lower intraocular pressure in glaucoma patients, and the TearCare® System, a wearable device for treating meibomian gland dysfunction and dry eye disease through targeted thermal pulsation therapy.

Since its founding in 2012 and subsequent listing on the NASDAQ under the ticker SGHT, Sight Sciences has pursued a strategy of combining research-driven product development with a direct sales force model.

