Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) CEO Joel Lewis Sells 27,731 Shares of Stock

Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT – Get Free Report) CEO Joel Lewis sold 27,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.91, for a total value of $108,428.21. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 870,290 shares in the company, valued at $3,402,833.90. This trade represents a 3.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Joel Lewis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 6th, Joel Lewis sold 37,698 shares of Galectin Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.58, for a total value of $134,958.84.

On Friday, January 2nd, Joel Lewis sold 18,571 shares of Galectin Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.20, for a total value of $77,998.20.

On Wednesday, December 17th, Joel Lewis sold 7,829 shares of Galectin Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total value of $55,272.74.

On Wednesday, November 5th, Joel Lewis sold 200 shares of Galectin Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $1,200.00.

On Tuesday, November 4th, Joel Lewis sold 14,420 shares of Galectin Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.07, for a total transaction of $87,529.40.

On Monday, November 3rd, Joel Lewis sold 1,300 shares of Galectin Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total transaction of $7,813.00.

GALT opened at $3.45 on Wednesday. Galectin Therapeutics Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.07 and a 1 year high of $7.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.42 million, a PE ratio of -5.85 and a beta of 1.03.

Galectin Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:GALT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.02). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Galectin Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Here are the key news stories impacting Galectin Therapeutics this week:

Neutral Sentiment: Regulatory disclosure: multiple Form 4 filings were submitted this week reporting the insider sales; investors can review the filings for exact timestamps and amounts. Form 4 – Jamil

Regulatory disclosure: multiple Form 4 filings were submitted this week reporting the insider sales; investors can review the filings for exact timestamps and amounts. Negative Sentiment: CEO Joel Lewis sold a total of 84,000 shares across Jan. 2, 5 and 6 (average prices ~$4.20, $3.91, $3.58), raising roughly $320k and trimming his stake by a few percent. Large CEO sales can be perceived negatively by the market. Form 4 – Joel Lewis

CEO Joel Lewis sold a total of 84,000 shares across Jan. 2, 5 and 6 (average prices ~$4.20, $3.91, $3.58), raising roughly $320k and trimming his stake by a few percent. Large CEO sales can be perceived negatively by the market. Negative Sentiment: CFO Jack W. Callicutt sold 60,000 shares over the same period (average prices ~$4.20–$3.67), generating roughly $233k; one filing shows his reported ownership dropping by ~72.8% after a transaction. Large, repeated sales from the CFO amplify concern about insider sentiment or liquidity needs. Form 4 – Jack Callicutt

CFO Jack W. Callicutt sold 60,000 shares over the same period (average prices ~$4.20–$3.67), generating roughly $233k; one filing shows his reported ownership dropping by ~72.8% after a transaction. Large, repeated sales from the CFO amplify concern about insider sentiment or liquidity needs. Negative Sentiment: Insider Khurram Jamil sold 60,000 shares across Jan. 2–6 at prices between ~$4.20 and $3.65 (~$232k total). Multiple insiders selling similar-sized blocks in the same window increases perceived downside risk. Form 4 – Khurram Jamil

Insider Khurram Jamil sold 60,000 shares across Jan. 2–6 at prices between ~$4.20 and $3.65 (~$232k total). Multiple insiders selling similar-sized blocks in the same window increases perceived downside risk. Negative Sentiment: Pomerantz LLP issued an investor alert announcing an investigation into Galectin, which may lead to litigation or heightened scrutiny and typically weighs on share price until resolved. INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Investigates GALT

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GALT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 25.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,133 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Galectin Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LP lifted its position in Galectin Therapeutics by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 255,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 83,309 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in Galectin Therapeutics by 290.9% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 60,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 45,297 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Galectin Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $154,000. 11.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on GALT shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Galectin Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Galectin Therapeutics from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

Galectin Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies that target galectin proteins, which are implicated in fibrotic, inflammatory and malignant diseases. The company’s lead product candidate, belapectin (formerly GR-MD-02), is a galectin-3 inhibitor being evaluated in Phase 2 clinical trials for nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) with cirrhosis. In addition to its core pipeline in fibrotic liver disease, Galectin Therapeutics continues to explore the potential of its galectin inhibitors in oncology and other indications driven by abnormal tissue remodeling.

Founded in 2000, the company is headquartered in Norcross, Georgia, where it oversees discovery research, preclinical studies and clinical trial coordination.

