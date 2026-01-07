Reviewing Reddit (NYSE:RDDT) and CI&T (NYSE:CINT)

Reddit (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report) and CI&T (NYSE:CINT – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Reddit and CI&T’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Reddit 18.33% 14.94% 13.58% CI&T 7.83% 12.42% 6.74%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Reddit and CI&T, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Reddit 2 10 15 2 2.59 CI&T 1 2 4 1 2.63

Valuation and Earnings

Reddit currently has a consensus target price of $230.28, suggesting a potential downside of 9.00%. CI&T has a consensus target price of $7.16, suggesting a potential upside of 60.00%. Given CI&T’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe CI&T is more favorable than Reddit.

This table compares Reddit and CI&T”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Reddit $1.30 billion 36.88 -$484.28 million $1.74 145.44 CI&T $439.11 million 1.37 $29.49 million $0.27 16.57

CI&T has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Reddit. CI&T is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Reddit, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

92.5% of CI&T shares are owned by institutional investors. 34.3% of Reddit shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Reddit has a beta of 2.17, suggesting that its share price is 117% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CI&T has a beta of 1.15, suggesting that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Reddit beats CI&T on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Reddit

Reddit, Inc. operates a website that organizes digital communities. It organizes communities based on specific interests that enable users to engage in conversations by sharing experiences, submitting links, uploading images and videos, and replying to one another. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About CI&T

CI&T, Inc. provides strategy, design and software engineering services to enable digital transformation. The firm’s solutions and services include Digital Strategy, Customer-Centric Design and Top-of-the-Line Software Engineering. The company was founded by Cesar Nivaldo Gon, Bruno Guiçardi Neto and Fernando Matt Borges Martins on June 7, 2021 and is headquartered in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

