The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) Director Barry Smith Sells 700 Shares of Stock

The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Free Report) Director Barry Smith sold 700 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction on Friday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.59, for a total transaction of $121,513.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 23,652 shares in the company, valued at $4,105,750.68. This represents a 2.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

The Ensign Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ENSG opened at $179.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $179.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $169.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a PE ratio of 32.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.86. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.73 and a fifty-two week high of $193.99.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 6.80% and a return on equity of 16.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. The Ensign Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.480-6.540 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Ensign Group Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. This is an increase from The Ensign Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.65%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ENSG shares. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $206.00 target price (up previously from $177.00) on shares of The Ensign Group in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on The Ensign Group from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price (up previously from $205.00) on shares of The Ensign Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of The Ensign Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Ensign Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.40.

Institutional Trading of The Ensign Group

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENSG. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Ensign Group during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 638.7% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The Ensign Group during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Maseco LLP purchased a new position in The Ensign Group during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management raised its stake in The Ensign Group by 1,009.5% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. 96.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc is a diversified provider of post-acute healthcare services in the United States, operating a network of skilled nursing, assisted living, independent living, home health and hospice care centers. The company’s model emphasizes integrated care by employing multidisciplinary teams—including nursing staff, therapists and physicians—to deliver personalized rehabilitation and long-term care services for seniors and other patients recovering from injury, illness or surgery.

Through its owned and managed centers, The Ensign Group offers a broad spectrum of rehabilitation services such as physical, occupational and speech therapy.

