Head-To-Head Survey: Nexxen International (NASDAQ:NEXN) versus Old Market Capital (NASDAQ:OMCC)

Old Market Capital (NASDAQ:OMCC – Get Free Report) and Nexxen International (NASDAQ:NEXN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Old Market Capital has a beta of 1, meaning that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, Nexxen International has a beta of 1.71, meaning that its share price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Old Market Capital alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Old Market Capital and Nexxen International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Old Market Capital -22.01% -5.81% -3.91% Nexxen International 10.46% 12.23% 7.88%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Old Market Capital $13.07 million 1.95 -$5.15 million ($0.32) -11.72 Nexxen International $365.48 million 0.94 $35.44 million $0.60 10.07

This table compares Old Market Capital and Nexxen International”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Nexxen International has higher revenue and earnings than Old Market Capital. Old Market Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nexxen International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

39.9% of Old Market Capital shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.2% of Nexxen International shares are held by institutional investors. 50.4% of Old Market Capital shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Old Market Capital and Nexxen International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Old Market Capital 1 0 0 0 1.00 Nexxen International 0 2 9 0 2.82

Nexxen International has a consensus price target of $12.50, indicating a potential upside of 106.95%. Given Nexxen International’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Nexxen International is more favorable than Old Market Capital.

Summary

Nexxen International beats Old Market Capital on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Old Market Capital

(Get Free Report)

Old Market Capital Corporation provides broadband internet, voice over internet protocol, and video services in Northwest and Northcentral Ohio. The company was formerly known as Nicholas Financial, Inc. and changed its name to Old Market Capital Corporation in September 2024. Old Market Capital Corporation was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Clearwater, Florida.

About Nexxen International

(Get Free Report)

Tremor International Ltd provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach relevant audiences and publishers. The company's demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats. Its sell supply side platform (SSP) provides access to data and a comprehensive product suite to drive inventory management and revenue optimization. The company also offers data management platform solution, which integrates DSP and SSP solutions enabling advertisers and publishers to use data from various sources in order to optimize results of their advertising campaigns. It serves ad buyers, advertisers, brands, agencies, and digital publishers in Israel, the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company was formerly known as Taptica International Ltd. and changed its name to Tremor International Ltd in September 2015. Tremor International Ltd was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for Old Market Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Market Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.