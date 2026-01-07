Capital Group Growth ETF $CGGR Shares Acquired by Tribridge Partners Financial LLC

Tribridge Partners Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 596,424 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 82,807 shares during the quarter. Capital Group Growth ETF accounts for approximately 12.1% of Tribridge Partners Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Tribridge Partners Financial LLC owned about 0.16% of Capital Group Growth ETF worth $26,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new stake in Capital Group Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $51,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $52,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Group Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Capital Group Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $81,000.

Shares of CGGR stock opened at $45.44 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.88 and a beta of 1.17. Capital Group Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $29.23 and a 12 month high of $45.83.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 26th were paid a $0.0424 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 19.0%.

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

