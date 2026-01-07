Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF $VWO Shares Bought by Tribridge Partners Financial LLC

Tribridge Partners Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 22.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 161,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,412 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 4.1% of Tribridge Partners Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Tribridge Partners Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $8,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,141,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $204,858,000 after buying an additional 117,175 shares in the last quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 96,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,786,000 after buying an additional 3,467 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cadence Wealth Management LLC now owns 62,928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,112,000 after buying an additional 9,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parker Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parker Financial LLC now owns 329,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,281,000 after buying an additional 9,952 shares in the last quarter. 67.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.5%

NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $55.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $107.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.80. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $39.53 and a twelve month high of $56.04.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.