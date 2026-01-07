94,400 Shares in GCM Grosvenor Inc. $GCMG Purchased by North Star Investment Management Corp.

North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 94,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,139,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of GCM Grosvenor by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,060,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,058,000 after buying an additional 166,578 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC grew its position in GCM Grosvenor by 0.5% in the second quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 4,452,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,472,000 after acquiring an additional 23,307 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. acquired a new stake in GCM Grosvenor during the second quarter worth $43,384,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in GCM Grosvenor by 4.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,092,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,629,000 after purchasing an additional 48,693 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of GCM Grosvenor by 2,502.0% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,006,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,636,000 after purchasing an additional 967,857 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.95% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GCMG shares. Wall Street Zen raised GCM Grosvenor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of GCM Grosvenor from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of GCM Grosvenor in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.67.

Insider Transactions at GCM Grosvenor

In other GCM Grosvenor news, CFO Pamela L. Bentley sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total value of $464,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 43,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $502,817.49. This trade represents a 48.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 77.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GCM Grosvenor Price Performance

GCMG opened at $11.84 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.87. GCM Grosvenor Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.23 and a 12-month high of $14.48. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.29 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.30.

GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $134.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.70 million. GCM Grosvenor had a net margin of 6.23% and a negative return on equity of 246.80%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that GCM Grosvenor Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

GCM Grosvenor Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 1st. GCM Grosvenor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 171.43%.

About GCM Grosvenor

(Free Report)

GCM Grosvenor is a global alternative asset management firm that specializes in customized investment solutions across a range of private markets and hedge fund strategies. The firm partners with institutional clients—including pension funds, endowments, insurers and sovereign wealth funds—to design and implement portfolios that span private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit and multi?strategy hedge fund products. Through its multi?manager platforms and direct co?investment vehicles, GCM Grosvenor provides diversified access to opportunities that can enhance returns and manage risk in client portfolios.

Founded in 1971 as Grosvenor Capital Management, the firm has built a track record of sourcing, structuring and monitoring alternative investments on behalf of its clients.

See Also

