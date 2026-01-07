Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF $CGCP Stake Boosted by Tribridge Partners Financial LLC

Tribridge Partners Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP – Free Report) by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 590,032 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 111,601 shares during the quarter. Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF makes up approximately 6.2% of Tribridge Partners Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Tribridge Partners Financial LLC owned about 0.23% of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF worth $13,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 44.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,601,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,034,000 after acquiring an additional 2,353,628 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 1,078.9% in the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,259,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,333,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067,719 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC now owns 1,637,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,837,000 after purchasing an additional 551,389 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 17.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,702,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,317,000 after purchasing an additional 538,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 88.8% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 985,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,175,000 after purchasing an additional 463,563 shares during the period.

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:CGCP opened at $22.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.67. Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF has a 1 year low of $21.74 and a 1 year high of $23.00.

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Increases Dividend

About Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 24th were issued a $0.1183 dividend. This is an increase from Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 24th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 6.3%.

The Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (CGCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in bonds and other debt securities issued by corporate and government entities from around the globe, with no limitations regarding credit ratings and maturities. CGCP was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

