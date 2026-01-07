Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF $CGCP Stake Boosted by Tribridge Partners Financial LLC

Tribridge Partners Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP – Free Report) by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 590,032 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 111,601 shares during the quarter. Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF makes up approximately 6.2% of Tribridge Partners Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Tribridge Partners Financial LLC owned about 0.23% of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF worth $13,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 44.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,601,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,034,000 after acquiring an additional 2,353,628 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 1,078.9% in the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,259,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,333,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067,719 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC now owns 1,637,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,837,000 after purchasing an additional 551,389 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 17.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,702,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,317,000 after purchasing an additional 538,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 88.8% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 985,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,175,000 after purchasing an additional 463,563 shares during the period.
Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA:CGCP opened at $22.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.67. Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF has a 1 year low of $21.74 and a 1 year high of $23.00.
Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Increases Dividend
About Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF
The Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (CGCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in bonds and other debt securities issued by corporate and government entities from around the globe, with no limitations regarding credit ratings and maturities. CGCP was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF
- Elon Taking SpaceX Public! $100 Pre-IPO Opportunity!
- Do not delete, read immediately
- This stock gets a 94 out of 100
- Punch these codes into your ordinary brokerage account
- Ticker Revealed: Pre-IPO Access to “Next Elon Musk” Company
Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.