Rheos Capital Works Inc. Acquires New Stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. $DHI

Rheos Capital Works Inc. bought a new position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 410,000 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,483,000. D.R. Horton accounts for 3.9% of Rheos Capital Works Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Rheos Capital Works Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of D.R. Horton as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd lifted its stake in D.R. Horton by 340.4% in the 1st quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 251 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in D.R. Horton by 1,678.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 338 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Ransom Advisory Ltd bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 53.2% in the second quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 406 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton stock opened at $144.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 6.48 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $148.81 and its 200-day moving average is $153.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.42. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.44 and a fifty-two week high of $184.54.

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.29 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $9.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.44 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 10.47% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.92 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 13th. This is a boost from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is presently 15.53%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DHI. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective (down previously from $180.00) on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 10th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on D.R. Horton in a report on Monday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $186.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on D.R. Horton from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.85.

D.R. Horton, Inc is a national homebuilding company that designs, constructs and sells new residential properties across the United States. The company’s core operations focus on building single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominiums for a range of buyer segments. In addition to home construction and sales, D.R. Horton provides complementary services through subsidiaries that support the mortgage, title and closing processes for its customers, enabling integrated transaction workflows from inventory development to home delivery.

