OneAscent Financial Services LLC Sells 1,939 Shares of Norfolk Southern Corporation $NSC

OneAscent Financial Services LLC decreased its holdings in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 67.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 957 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,939 shares during the quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NSC. BNP Paribas purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 423.8% during the second quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 110 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Highline Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 68.9% in the third quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 103 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 58.5% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 130 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Sameh Fahmy purchased 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $282.97 per share, with a total value of $466,900.50. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 12,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,395,640. The trade was a 15.94% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William Jr. Clyburn purchased 204 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $294.79 per share, with a total value of $60,137.16. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,389.95. This trade represents a 101.49% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have purchased a total of 4,454 shares of company stock valued at $1,259,874 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Stock Up 1.1%

NYSE:NSC opened at $291.20 on Wednesday. Norfolk Southern Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $201.63 and a fifty-two week high of $302.24. The firm has a market cap of $65.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $288.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $282.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The railroad operator reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.31 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 24.22% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The business’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.25 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Corporation will post 13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 7th were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 7th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on NSC. Citigroup reduced their target price on Norfolk Southern from $316.00 to $307.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $347.00 to $333.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Monday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $288.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $320.00 to $314.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $299.45.

Read Our Latest Report on Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Profile

(Free Report)

Norfolk Southern Corporation is a major U.S. freight railroad company that provides rail transportation and related logistics services. As a Class I carrier, the company operates an extensive network across the eastern United States and offers scheduled freight service for a broad range of industries. Its core operations include long-haul and regional rail freight transportation, intermodal services that move containers and trailers between rail and other modes, and terminal and switching services that support efficient rail shipments for industrial and port customers.

The company transports a variety of commodities, serving sectors such as coal and energy, automotive and automotive parts, chemicals, agriculture, metals and construction materials, and consumer goods.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.