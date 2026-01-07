Tribridge Partners Financial LLC Acquires 21,876 Shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF $CGMU

Tribridge Partners Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMU – Free Report) by 52.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,816 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,876 shares during the period. Capital Group Municipal Income ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Tribridge Partners Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Tribridge Partners Financial LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF were worth $1,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 620,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,652,000 after purchasing an additional 60,437 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 31.1% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 60,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after buying an additional 14,262 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 23.5% in the first quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 115,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,105,000 after buying an additional 22,028 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF in the first quarter worth about $347,000. Finally, Ascent Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 21,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:CGMU opened at $27.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.39 and a 200 day moving average of $27.12. Capital Group Municipal Income ETF has a 12-month low of $25.83 and a 12-month high of $27.56.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 24th were given a $0.0872 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 24th. This is a positive change from Capital Group Municipal Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%.

The Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (CGMU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds of varying maturities, exempt from regular federal income tax. CGMU was launched on Oct 25, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

