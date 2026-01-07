First Merchants Corporation $FRME Shares Sold by OneAscent Financial Services LLC

OneAscent Financial Services LLC decreased its holdings in First Merchants Corporation (NASDAQ:FRME – Free Report) by 93.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,573 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 136,569 shares during the quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in First Merchants were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of First Merchants by 361.7% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 771 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the period. Caldwell Trust Co purchased a new stake in First Merchants in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in First Merchants by 98.4% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,784 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in First Merchants during the second quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC purchased a new position in First Merchants during the first quarter valued at $223,000. 73.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First Merchants alerts:

First Merchants Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of First Merchants stock opened at $38.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.45. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 0.93. First Merchants Corporation has a 1-year low of $33.13 and a 1-year high of $45.62.

First Merchants Dividend Announcement

First Merchants ( NASDAQ:FRME Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $172.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.78 million. First Merchants had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 22.04%.During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. Analysts predict that First Merchants Corporation will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 5th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 5th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%. First Merchants’s payout ratio is presently 36.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on FRME. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of First Merchants in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Wall Street Zen raised First Merchants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on First Merchants from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on First Merchants from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered First Merchants from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.60.

Get Our Latest Report on FRME

First Merchants Profile

(Free Report)

First Merchants Corporation, through its subsidiary First Merchants Bank, offers a comprehensive suite of banking and financial services to individuals, businesses and public sector clients. The company’s core business activities include retail and commercial banking, lending, treasury and cash management, and wealth advisory services. With a focus on relationship banking, First Merchants seeks to deliver tailored solutions for deposit accounts, loan financing and other credit products.

On the consumer side, First Merchants provides checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, personal and mortgage loans, and electronic banking conveniences.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Merchants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Merchants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.