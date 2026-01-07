North Star Investment Management Corp. Buys Shares of 31,000 Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. $REPX

North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 31,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $840,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. owned approximately 0.14% of Riley Exploration Permian as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in REPX. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Riley Exploration Permian by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 6.1% in the second quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 7,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 2.0% in the second quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 28,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 1.8% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 31,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 55,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.91% of the company’s stock.

Riley Exploration Permian Trading Down 3.3%

NYSE REPX opened at $24.77 on Wednesday. Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.98 and a 52 week high of $37.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $544.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.03.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Riley Exploration Permian declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 18% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

REPX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Research raised Riley Exploration Permian from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Riley Exploration Permian in a report on Friday, November 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Riley Exploration Permian in a report on Monday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Riley Exploration Permian news, insider Corey Neil Riley sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.87, for a total value of $87,045.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 162,065 shares in the company, valued at $4,030,556.55. This represents a 2.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Bobby Riley sold 20,000 shares of Riley Exploration Permian stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.91, for a total value of $518,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 349,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,053,757.21. This represents a 5.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 36,000 shares of company stock worth $918,370. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Riley Exploration Permian Company Profile

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc (NYSE:REPX) is a special purpose acquisition company formed to identify, acquire and operate assets in the oil and natural gas sector, with a dedicated focus on the Permian Basin. Incorporated in Delaware, the company completed its initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange and is positioned to pursue a business combination with one or more upstream or midstream energy businesses. Riley Exploration Permian’s strategy centers on leveraging the region’s prolific reservoirs and existing infrastructure to drive growth and value for its shareholders.

The company seeks to target exploration and production assets in both the Midland and Delaware sub-basins of West Texas and southeastern New Mexico, where extensive pipeline networks and favorable geologic characteristics support efficient development.

