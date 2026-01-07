Kathmere Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Cummins Inc. $CMI

Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 156.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,623 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cummins in the 2nd quarter valued at $505,941,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Cummins by 138.8% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 909,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,912,000 after purchasing an additional 528,689 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 5,158.9% during the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 435,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,777,000 after purchasing an additional 427,670 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cummins by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,628,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,773,219,000 after purchasing an additional 344,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi raised its position in shares of Cummins by 48.6% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,030,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,699,000 after purchasing an additional 337,074 shares during the last quarter. 83.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Cummins from $530.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Zacks Research upgraded Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 30th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Cummins from $628.00 to $653.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 18th. UBS Group raised shares of Cummins from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $492.75.

Shares of NYSE:CMI opened at $546.23 on Wednesday. Cummins Inc. has a 52-week low of $260.02 and a 52-week high of $547.43. The stock has a market cap of $75.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.35, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $492.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $424.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $5.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.83 by $0.76. Cummins had a return on equity of 26.02% and a net margin of 7.95%.The business had revenue of $8.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 22.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 21st were issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 21st. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.52%.

In related news, CEO Jennifer Rumsey sold 4,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.89, for a total transaction of $2,165,677.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 42,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,320,403.20. This trade represents a 9.63% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Andrew Smith sold 13,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.66, for a total transaction of $6,170,352.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 31,582 shares in the company, valued at $14,864,384.12. This trade represents a 29.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,330 shares of company stock worth $9,135,364. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cummins Inc (NYSE: CMI) is a global power technology company that designs, manufactures, distributes and services a broad portfolio of diesel and natural gas engines, electrified powertrains, power generation systems and related components. Founded in 1919 and headquartered in Columbus, Indiana, Cummins has grown into one of the world’s leading suppliers of internal combustion engines and a provider of technologies that reduce emissions and improve fuel efficiency.

The company’s product lineup includes heavy-, medium- and light-duty engines for on-highway and off-highway applications, generator sets and power systems for commercial and industrial use, and key engine components such as turbochargers, fuel systems, air handling, filtration and aftertreatment solutions.

