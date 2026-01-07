Raspberry Pi (LON:RPI) Sets New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

Raspberry Pi Holdings (LON:RPI – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 297.80 and last traded at GBX 298.75, with a volume of 58659 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 300.40.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Raspberry Pi from GBX 420 to GBX 380 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Raspberry Pi has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 380.

The company has a market capitalization of £587.10 million and a PE ratio of 66.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 323.85 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 386.50.

In other news, insider David Ranken Gammon purchased 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 306 per share, with a total value of £36,720. Also, insider Eben Upton CBE purchased 5,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 343 per share, with a total value of £20,003.76. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Our mission is to put high-performance, low-cost, general-purpose computing platforms in the hands of engineers and enthusiasts all over the world.

Since 2012, we’ve been designing single-board and modular computers, built on the Arm architecture, and running the Linux operating system. Whether you’re an educator looking to excite the next generation of computer scientists; an enthusiast searching for inspiration for your next project; or an OEM who needs a proven rock-solid foundation for your next generation of smart products, there’s a Raspberry Pi computer for you.

