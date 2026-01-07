Fox Marble (LON:FOX) Trading 21.9% Higher – Still a Buy?

Shares of Fox Marble Holdings plc (LON:FOX – Get Free Report) traded up 21.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.04 and last traded at GBX 0.04. 101,589 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 7% from the average session volume of 108,966 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.03.

Fox Marble Trading Up 11.4%

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 0.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.36 million, a P/E ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.17.

Fox Marble Company Profile

