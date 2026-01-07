F&C Investment Trust (LON:FCIT) Reaches New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

F&C Investment Trust (LON:FCIT – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,264 and last traded at GBX 1,263, with a volume of 245514 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,253.
F&C Investment Trust Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of £6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,234.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,189.09. The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.50.
Insider Activity
In related news, insider Rain Newton Smith purchased 81 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,218 per share, for a total transaction of £986.58. Also, insider Beatrice Hollond purchased 81 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,218 per share, for a total transaction of £986.58. Insiders have purchased a total of 1,146 shares of company stock valued at $689,524 in the last ninety days. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
F&C Investment Trust Company Profile
F&C Investment Trust was founded in 1868 to bring the benefits of investing to a wider audience, we’re the oldest investment trust in the world.
F&C aims to provide a reliable foundation to deliver steady, long-term capital growth and a health dividend income. F&C has delivered increasing dividends for 54 years and is classified by the Association of Investment Companies (AIC) as a Dividend Hero.
The value of investments and any income from them can go down as well as up and you may not get back the original amount invested.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than F&C Investment Trust
- Elon Taking SpaceX Public! $100 Pre-IPO Opportunity!
- Do not delete, read immediately
- This stock gets a 94 out of 100
- Punch these codes into your ordinary brokerage account
- Ticker Revealed: Pre-IPO Access to “Next Elon Musk” Company
Receive News & Ratings for F&C Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F&C Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.