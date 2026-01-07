IMI (LON:IMI) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of IMI plc (LON:IMI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2,574 and last traded at GBX 2,574, with a volume of 833983 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,534.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IMI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on IMI from GBX 2,550 to GBX 2,900 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of IMI from GBX 2,850 to GBX 2,960 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut shares of IMI to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from GBX 2,475 to GBX 2,500 in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Panmure Gordon reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,760 price objective on shares of IMI in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,670.71.

IMI Trading Up 1.6%

IMI Company Profile

The firm has a market cap of £6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,447.55 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,311.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.33.

IMI plc is a specialist engineering company operating in fluid and motion control markets. We combine our deep engineering knowledge with strong applications expertise to develop solutions for the most acute industry problems. We help our customers become safer, more sustainable and more productive. IMI employs around 10,000 people, has manufacturing facilities in 19 countries and operates a global service network. The Company is listed on the London Stock Exchange and is a constituent of the FTSE4Good Index.

