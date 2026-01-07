Gries Financial LLC Buys Shares of 2,320 Ciena Corporation $CIEN

Gries Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,320 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Earned Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ciena in the third quarter valued at approximately $347,000. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ciena by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,889 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 698 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Ciena by 2.8% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 8,355 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,217,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. bought a new position in Ciena during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $284,000. 91.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on CIEN. BNP Paribas set a $185.00 price objective on Ciena and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. Northland Securities set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Ciena and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Citigroup increased their target price on Ciena to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Zacks Research raised shares of Ciena from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $240.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $237.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ciena

In other news, Director Thomas Michael Nevens sold 8,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.66, for a total transaction of $1,921,741.64. Following the transaction, the director owned 9,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,116,746.52. This represents a 47.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Brodie Gage sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.84, for a total transaction of $121,462.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 39,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,831,833.28. The trade was a 1.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 127,117 shares of company stock worth $28,068,125 in the last quarter. 0.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ciena Trading Up 10.1%

Shares of CIEN stock opened at $254.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $210.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.85. The company has a market cap of $35.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 298.97, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.09. Ciena Corporation has a 1 year low of $49.21 and a 1 year high of $254.82.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 11th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Ciena had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 8.38%. The company’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ciena Corporation will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Ciena Company Profile

Ciena Corporation (NYSE: CIEN) is a global supplier of telecommunications networking equipment, software and services. The company develops high-capacity optical transport systems and packet-optical platforms that enable service providers, cloud operators and large enterprises to build, manage and scale their networks. Ciena’s product portfolio includes coherent optical solutions, packet networking platforms and a suite of network automation software designed to optimize bandwidth, reduce latency and simplify network operations.

In addition to hardware offerings, Ciena provides professional services and support, including network design, implementation and ongoing maintenance.

