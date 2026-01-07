WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $256.3750.

A number of research firms recently commented on WCC. Royal Bank Of Canada raised shares of WESCO International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $262.00 to $302.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Barclays upped their price target on WESCO International from $258.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on WESCO International from $258.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of WESCO International in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised WESCO International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of WESCO International

In other WESCO International news, EVP Christine Ann Wolf sold 4,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.52, for a total transaction of $1,215,851.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 30,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,836,206.40. The trade was a 13.43% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Diane Lazzaris sold 4,039 shares of WESCO International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.42, for a total transaction of $1,043,758.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 45,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,732,526.42. The trade was a 8.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,036 shares of company stock valued at $4,385,254. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 734 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Davis Selected Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 0.6% during the third quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 292,570 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in WESCO International by 11.1% in the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 10,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Danske Bank A S acquired a new position in WESCO International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in WESCO International by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 83,734 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,710,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

WESCO International Trading Up 2.2%

WCC opened at $272.77 on Wednesday. WESCO International has a 12 month low of $125.21 and a 12 month high of $279.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $257.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $226.91. The firm has a market cap of $13.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.39, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The technology company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. WESCO International had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.58 earnings per share. WESCO International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.100-13.600 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that WESCO International will post 13.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WESCO International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 12th were given a $0.4538 dividend. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 12th. WESCO International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.27%.

About WESCO International

WESCO International, Inc is a leading global distributor of electrical, industrial, communications and utility products, serving a diverse customer base across maintenance, repair and operations (MRO), original equipment manufacturing (OEM) and construction markets. The company offers a comprehensive portfolio of products ranging from power distribution and automation solutions to data communications, security systems and lighting controls. Through an extensive branch network, WESCO provides critical components and value?added services that help organizations streamline operations and improve reliability in their facilities and infrastructure.

In addition to its broad product offering, WESCO delivers advanced supply chain management and logistics solutions designed to optimize inventory levels, reduce downtime and lower overall procurement costs.

