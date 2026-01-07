Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) Receives $70.05 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $70.05.

PEGA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Pegasystems in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Wedbush raised their target price on Pegasystems from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Pegasystems from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Wall Street Zen lowered Pegasystems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Pegasystems in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd.

In other news, insider Leon Trefler sold 14,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.40, for a total transaction of $942,441.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 118,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,531,856.60. The trade was a 11.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Alan Trefler sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.13, for a total value of $2,615,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman directly owned 44,800,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,604,262,017.02. This trade represents a 0.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 205,301 shares of company stock valued at $12,297,609 in the last three months. 50.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,652 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in Pegasystems by 27.3% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 929 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 0.3% during the third quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC now owns 76,960 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,425,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 20.5% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,798 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pegasystems stock opened at $60.05 on Wednesday. Pegasystems has a 12 month low of $29.84 and a 12 month high of $68.10. The stock has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a PE ratio of 40.30 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.67.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $381.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.95 million. Pegasystems had a return on equity of 43.49% and a net margin of 16.05%.The business’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. Analysts expect that Pegasystems will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Pegasystems’s payout ratio is 8.05%.

Pegasystems Inc is a software company specializing in customer engagement and digital process automation solutions. Headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, Pegasystems develops enterprise applications designed to help organizations streamline operations, manage customer interactions and automate complex workflows. Its platform supports a wide range of use cases, from sales and marketing optimization to case management and robotic process automation.

The core of Pegasystems’ offering is the Pega Platform, a low-code development environment that enables businesses to build and deploy applications with minimal hand-coding.

