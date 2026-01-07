Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $123.48 Million Stock Position in Amgen Inc. $AMGN

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 437,569 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 6,583 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.08% of Amgen worth $123,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 1,214.3% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 92 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Amgen in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Evelyn Partners Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in Amgen during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Howard Hughes Medical Institute acquired a new stake in Amgen during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Quaker Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Amgen by 200.0% during the second quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMGN opened at $330.17 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $259.35 and a 12 month high of $346.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $327.43 and its 200-day moving average is $303.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.79 billion, a PE ratio of 25.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.45.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The medical research company reported $5.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.01 by $0.63. Amgen had a return on equity of 162.59% and a net margin of 19.47%.The business had revenue of $9.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Amgen has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.600-21.400 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be issued a dividend of $2.52 per share. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th. This represents a $10.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 73.57%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $329.00 to $304.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 12th. DZ Bank upped their price target on shares of Amgen from $335.00 to $364.00 in a research note on Monday, November 10th. HSBC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $425.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Erste Group Bank raised Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Amgen from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amgen presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $338.50.

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 3,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.26, for a total value of $1,058,659.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 7,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,436,703.50. The trade was a 30.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 6,879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.83, for a total transaction of $2,317,053.57. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 41,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,120,924.09. This represents a 14.10% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,908 shares of company stock worth $3,674,966. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Inc (NASDAQ: AMGN) is a global biotechnology company founded in 1980 and headquartered in Thousand Oaks, California. The company focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and delivering human therapeutics that address serious illnesses. Amgen’s work centers on biologic medicines derived from cellular and molecular biology, with an emphasis on translating advances in human genetics and protein science into therapies for patients.

Amgen’s commercial portfolio has historically included biologics used in oncology, supportive care, nephrology, bone health and cardiovascular disease.

