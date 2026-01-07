Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.95.

A number of research firms have commented on BANC. Wall Street Zen cut Banc of California from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 20th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Banc of California in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup upgraded Banc of California from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $18.00 to $21.50 in a report on Monday, October 27th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Banc of California from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 19th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Banc of California from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Banc of California by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 61,185 shares of the bank’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 5,348 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Banc of California by 151.8% in the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 37,678 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 22,715 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Banc of California in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,427,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Banc of California during the first quarter worth about $310,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Banc of California by 9.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 74,043 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,050,000 after buying an additional 6,364 shares during the period. 86.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Banc of California stock opened at $20.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 19.33 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Banc of California has a 52 week low of $11.52 and a 52 week high of $20.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.77.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The bank reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Banc of California had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The firm had revenue of $315.66 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Banc of California will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 15th. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.46%.

Banc of California, N.A. is a full-service commercial bank headquartered in Santa Ana, California, offering a broad spectrum of banking products and services to corporate and individual customers. The bank focuses on serving middle-market businesses, professional service firms, real estate investors and developers, and entrepreneurs throughout California. Its core offerings include deposit accounts, treasury management services, commercial real estate lending, equipment finance, lines of credit and Small Business Administration lending, complemented by cash management and online banking solutions.

Operating a network of branches and lending offices concentrated in both Southern and Northern California, Banc of California seeks to support local businesses and communities with personalized service and regional expertise.

