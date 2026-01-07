Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 24,931 Shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. $LDOS

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its stake in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 361,356 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 24,931 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.28% of Leidos worth $68,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LDOS. Kendall Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Leidos by 93.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 4,270 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Leidos by 145.6% in the second quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 7,998 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 4,742 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC bought a new stake in Leidos in the second quarter worth about $286,000. Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Leidos during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,556,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of Leidos by 1,353.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 165,003 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,031,000 after buying an additional 153,648 shares during the last quarter. 76.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Leidos alerts:

Insider Transactions at Leidos

In related news, insider Elizabeth A. Porter sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.04, for a total value of $543,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 41,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,526,738. The trade was a 6.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LDOS shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Leidos in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Argus lifted their target price on Leidos from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Leidos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 13th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Leidos from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective (up from $200.00) on shares of Leidos in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.42.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on LDOS

Leidos Stock Performance

Shares of Leidos stock opened at $197.40 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $188.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.80. The firm has a market cap of $25.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.58. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.62 and a 12 month high of $205.77.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The aerospace company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 33.02%. Leidos has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.450-11.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Leidos Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is a boost from Leidos’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 15th. Leidos’s payout ratio is 16.04%.

Leidos Company Profile

(Free Report)

Leidos is an American technology and engineering company that provides services and solutions to government and commercial customers, with a strong focus on national security, defense, intelligence, and civil government markets. The company delivers systems integration, engineering, cybersecurity, software development, data analytics, cloud migration and managed IT services, as well as mission support for complex programs. Leidos’ work spans areas such as C4ISR (command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance), secure communications, sensors and systems engineering, and health IT solutions for public-sector healthcare programs.

Leidos traces its corporate roots to Science Applications International Corporation (SAIC) and emerged as an independent, publicly traded company following a corporate separation in 2013.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.