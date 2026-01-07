Vertiv Holdings Co. $VRT Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its position in Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 755,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,412 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.20% of Vertiv worth $114,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vertiv by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after buying an additional 3,673 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vertiv by 33.7% in the first quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 3,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the first quarter valued at approximately $699,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in Vertiv during the first quarter worth $1,943,000. 89.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vertiv Price Performance

Vertiv stock opened at $174.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.89 billion, a PE ratio of 66.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 2.06. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $53.60 and a 52 week high of $202.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Vertiv Increases Dividend

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 50.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. Vertiv has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.230-1.290 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 4.070-4.130 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 25th were given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 25th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. This is an increase from Vertiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Vertiv’s payout ratio is presently 9.43%.

Insider Transactions at Vertiv

In other Vertiv news, EVP Stephen Liang sold 5,501 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total transaction of $937,810.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 4,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $690,444. This represents a 57.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on VRT shares. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Vertiv from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. KGI Securities upgraded shares of Vertiv from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $165.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Cfra Research raised shares of Vertiv to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $211.00 target price on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.38.

About Vertiv

Vertiv is a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions for data centers, communication networks and commercial and industrial environments. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, the company designs, manufactures and services equipment and software that support power availability, thermal management and IT infrastructure management for a broad set of end markets, including hyperscale and enterprise data centers, colocation providers, telecom operators and industrial customers.

The company’s product portfolio includes uninterruptible power supplies (UPS), power distribution units (PDUs), battery and DC power systems, precision cooling and thermal management equipment, racks and enclosures, and integrated modular infrastructure.

