Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Raises Stock Position in Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) by 24.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 359,545 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock after purchasing an additional 70,747 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.'s holdings in Oracle were worth $101,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Winnow Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Kilter Group LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Oracle by 130.0% in the 3rd quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, December 11th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on Oracle from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $304.94.

In other Oracle news, CEO Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total value of $11,065,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 154,030 shares in the company, valued at $42,610,859.20. The trade was a 20.62% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stuart Levey sold 19,758 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $5,927,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 18,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,528,700. This trade represents a 51.74% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 146,346 shares of company stock worth $39,082,996. Insiders own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

ORCL stock opened at $193.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $212.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $242.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $556.19 billion, a PE ratio of 36.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.65. Oracle Corporation has a 1 year low of $118.86 and a 1 year high of $345.72.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $16.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.19 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 70.60% and a net margin of 25.28%.The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle Corporation will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 9th. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 37.59%.

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle’s product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

