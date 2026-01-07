AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) CEO Daniel Faga Sells 15,309 Shares of Stock

AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Free Report) CEO Daniel Faga sold 15,309 shares of AnaptysBio stock in a transaction on Monday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.26, for a total transaction of $662,267.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 458,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,819,093.14. This represents a 3.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

AnaptysBio Stock Up 1.6%

ANAB opened at $43.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.57 and a beta of 0.32. AnaptysBio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.21 and a 12 month high of $52.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.12.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by $1.58. The firm had revenue of $76.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.83 million. AnaptysBio had a negative return on equity of 1,101.24% and a negative net margin of 49.94%. On average, equities research analysts expect that AnaptysBio, Inc. will post -6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AnaptysBio declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Friday, November 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the biotechnology company to buy up to 9.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms recently commented on ANAB. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of AnaptysBio from $80.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AnaptysBio in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on AnaptysBio from $51.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of AnaptysBio in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of AnaptysBio from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AnaptysBio has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.40.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 4,852.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 839,934 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,719,000 after buying an additional 822,975 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP raised its position in AnaptysBio by 63.1% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 791,023 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,705,000 after acquiring an additional 305,950 shares in the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in AnaptysBio by 155.6% in the second quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 500,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,100,000 after acquiring an additional 304,373 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 1,631.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 247,625 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,497,000 after acquiring an additional 233,325 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 145.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 370,458 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,343,000 after purchasing an additional 219,648 shares during the last quarter.

AnaptysBio, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of therapeutic antibody product candidates in immunology and inflammation. Founded in 2012 and headquartered in San Diego, California, AnaptysBio leverages a proprietary somatic hypermutation platform to rapidly generate and refine human antibodies with optimized efficacy and safety profiles. The company’s technology is designed to accelerate target validation and candidate selection across a range of immune-mediated conditions.

The company’s pipeline includes multiple clinical-stage programs addressing dermatological and inflammatory disorders.

