Greenleaf Trust Acquires New Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF $SPSM

Greenleaf Trust acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 41,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,920,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Betterment LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 17,616,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,471,000 after buying an additional 1,485,197 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 7.1% in the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 6,263,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,820,000 after acquiring an additional 415,695 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 8.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,148,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,915,000 after acquiring an additional 499,599 shares in the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,281,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,985,000 after acquiring an additional 113,601 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,261,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,943,000 after purchasing an additional 163,374 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Price Performance

SPSM opened at $48.59 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.66. The company has a market capitalization of $13.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 1.08. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $34.79 and a 1-year high of $49.02.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (SPSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks selected by the S&P Committee. SPSM was launched on Jul 8, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.