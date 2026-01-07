Figma (NYSE:FIG) General Counsel Brendan Mulligan Sells 6,793 Shares

Figma, Inc. (NYSE:FIG – Get Free Report) General Counsel Brendan Mulligan sold 6,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total value of $252,767.53. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel owned 874,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,548,293.99. This represents a 0.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

On Monday, January 5th, Brendan Mulligan sold 5,666 shares of Figma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.25, for a total value of $211,058.50.

On Monday, December 15th, Brendan Mulligan sold 4,392 shares of Figma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.65, for a total value of $152,182.80.

On Wednesday, December 3rd, Brendan Mulligan sold 4,392 shares of Figma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.68, for a total value of $161,098.56.

On Monday, December 1st, Brendan Mulligan sold 9,343 shares of Figma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.45, for a total transaction of $331,209.35.

On Monday, November 17th, Brendan Mulligan sold 4,299 shares of Figma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.29, for a total transaction of $160,309.71.

On Wednesday, November 12th, Brendan Mulligan sold 10,000 shares of Figma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00.

On Monday, November 10th, Brendan Mulligan sold 80,934 shares of Figma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.47, for a total transaction of $3,518,200.98.

On Monday, November 3rd, Brendan Mulligan sold 9,526 shares of Figma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.17, for a total transaction of $458,867.42.

Figma stock opened at $37.38 on Wednesday. Figma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.83 and a 12-month high of $142.92. The company has a market capitalization of $15.55 billion and a PE ratio of -13.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.32.

Figma ( NYSE:FIG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.56) by $1.66. The firm had revenue of $274.17 million for the quarter. Figma had a negative return on equity of 84.34% and a negative net margin of 99.32%.Figma’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FIG shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Figma from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on shares of Figma from $65.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Figma from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Figma in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Figma from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.00.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FIG. Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Figma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,412,000. Renaissance Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Figma in the third quarter valued at $2,439,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Figma in the third quarter worth $1,235,000. Tripletail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Figma during the third quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, VERITY Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Figma during the third quarter valued at $519,000.

Neutral Sentiment: Analyst/valuation coverage: a Yahoo Finance piece examines Figma’s valuation as shares retreat and user narratives diverge — useful context for investors reassessing growth vs. profitability expectations. Assessing Figma (FIG) Valuation As Shares Retreat And User Narratives Diverge

Product visibility: a how-to tutorial on Figma scrollbar animation is circulating (MSN), reflecting continued user engagement and ecosystem activity but unlikely to move the stock materially. Negative Sentiment: Price-target cut: RBC Capital lowered its Figma price target to $38 from $65, signaling reduced analyst confidence in near?term upside and likely contributing to weaker sentiment among growth investors. Figma price target lowered to $38 from $65 at RBC Capital

Figma is a San Francisco–based software company that offers a web-based platform for interface design, prototyping and collaboration. Its flagship product, Figma, enables teams to create and refine user interfaces, vector graphics and design systems directly in a browser, eliminating the need for local installations. The platform’s real-time collaboration features allow multiple stakeholders—designers, developers and product managers—to edit and comment simultaneously, streamlining workflows and reducing version control issues.

In addition to its core design tool, Figma provides FigJam, a digital whiteboarding solution that facilitates brainstorming sessions, wireframing and diagramming.

