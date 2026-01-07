Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF $TUA Shares Sold by Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC cut its position in Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:TUA – Free Report) by 16.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 133,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,175 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF were worth $2,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $112,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF by 105,850.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 10,585 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:TUA opened at $21.94 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.92. Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF has a 1-year low of $20.90 and a 1-year high of $22.82.

About Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF

The Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF (TUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE US Treasury 7-10 Year Bond index. The fund seeks to match or outperform an intermediate-term US Treasury index for a calendar quarter, through an actively managed portfolio of futures, call and put options on US treasury futures, US government securities, and ETFs. TUA was launched on Nov 14, 2022 and is managed by Simplify.

