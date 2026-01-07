Regional Management (NYSE:RM) Major Shareholder Fund L.P. Forager Sells 7,968 Shares of Stock

Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM – Get Free Report) major shareholder Fund L.P. Forager sold 7,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.93, for a total transaction of $310,194.24. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 1,077,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,932,670.90. The trade was a 0.73% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Fund L.P. Forager also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 6th, Fund L.P. Forager sold 7,576 shares of Regional Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.88, for a total value of $294,554.88.

On Monday, January 5th, Fund L.P. Forager sold 8,827 shares of Regional Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total value of $353,874.43.

Regional Management Stock Down 2.1%

Shares of RM stock opened at $39.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $378.68 million, a P/E ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 1.07. Regional Management Corp. has a twelve month low of $25.41 and a twelve month high of $46.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.82.

Regional Management Dividend Announcement

Regional Management ( NYSE:RM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.03. Regional Management had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 6.57%.The firm had revenue of $165.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.84 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Regional Management Corp. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 25th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 25th. Regional Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.06%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Forager Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Regional Management by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Forager Capital Management LLC now owns 1,085,098 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,696,000 after purchasing an additional 186,072 shares during the period. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. raised its stake in Regional Management by 0.4% during the second quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,024,310 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,920,000 after buying an additional 4,491 shares during the last quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Regional Management by 18.6% in the second quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 295,081 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,619,000 after buying an additional 46,380 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Regional Management by 6.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 211,734 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,186,000 after acquiring an additional 12,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Regional Management by 45.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 194,374 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,853,000 after acquiring an additional 60,744 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on RM shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Regional Management in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Regional Management from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Regional Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

About Regional Management

Regional Management Corp., headquartered in Wilmington, North Carolina, is a consumer finance company specializing in installment loan products for underbanked individuals. Since its founding in 1977, the company has developed a network of field-based branches alongside a digital platform to offer credit solutions in rural and small-town markets across the United States.

The company’s core offerings include consumer installment loans for everyday purchases, auto refinancing and lease buyouts, as well as ancillary services such as insurance referrals.

