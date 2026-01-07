LS Investment Advisors LLC Has $22.21 Million Holdings in Visa Inc. $V

LS Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,071 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 2,454 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up about 3.1% of LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $22,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of V. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sagard Holdings Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Visa in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bare Financial Services Inc boosted its position in Visa by 287.0% during the second quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 89 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 82.0% during the second quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $425.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. UBS Group set a $425.00 target price on shares of Visa and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Visa to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded Visa from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $402.52.

Visa Stock Performance

NYSE:V opened at $357.22 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $339.46 and its 200-day moving average is $344.02. The company has a market cap of $650.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.99, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $299.00 and a 52-week high of $375.51.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.01. Visa had a return on equity of 60.31% and a net margin of 50.15%.The business had revenue of $10.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.25%.

Insider Activity at Visa

In related news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.48, for a total value of $302,832.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 2,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $830,432.64. This trade represents a 26.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 2,172 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.93, for a total transaction of $707,919.96. Following the sale, the insider owned 26,413 shares in the company, valued at $8,608,789.09. This represents a 7.60% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,042 shares of company stock worth $8,247,289. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Key Visa News

Here are the key news stories impacting Visa this week:

Visa Profile

Visa Inc is a global payments technology company that facilitates electronic funds transfers and digital commerce by connecting consumers, merchants, financial institutions and governments. The firm operates one of the world’s largest payment networks, providing processing, authorization, clearing and settlement services for credit, debit and prepaid card transactions. Visa’s network-based model enables partner banks and other issuers to offer branded payment products while Visa focuses on the infrastructure, standards and technologies that move money securely and efficiently around the world.

Visa’s product and service portfolio includes card-based payment products for consumers and businesses, real-time push-payment capabilities, tokenization and authentication services, fraud and risk-management tools, data analytics and APIs for fintech and merchant integration.

Further Reading

