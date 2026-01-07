Greenleaf Trust Decreases Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. $ITW

Greenleaf Trust reduced its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,225 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $2,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 3,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $901,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.8% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 55,072 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,658,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 4.1% in the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 20,513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,087,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Insider Transactions at Illinois Tool Works

In other Illinois Tool Works news, Director Pamela B. Strobel sold 1,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.25, for a total transaction of $373,025.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 39,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,625,817.25. This trade represents a 3.73% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ITW shares. Robert W. Baird set a $265.00 target price on Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $243.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Bank of America raised Illinois Tool Works from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $220.00 to $255.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $258.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $259.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ITW

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $254.09 on Wednesday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $214.66 and a fifty-two week high of $278.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $248.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $254.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $73.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.15.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $0.09. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.05% and a return on equity of 93.26%. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Illinois Tool Works has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.400-10.500 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.39 EPS for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $1.61 per share. This represents a $6.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 31st. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is presently 62.46%.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

(Free Report)

Illinois Tool Works Inc (ITW) is a diversified industrial manufacturer that designs and produces a broad array of engineered products, consumables and related service solutions for industrial customers. Its offerings span engineered fastening systems, specialty components, industrial equipment, welding products, foodservice and packaging equipment, adhesives and polymer products, and test-and-measurement technologies. These products are used as critical inputs by customers across automotive, construction, electronics, foodservice, maintenance and other industrial end markets.

The company operates a decentralized business model in which independently managed businesses focus on niche product lines and close customer relationships.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.