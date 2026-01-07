Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Grows Position in Chevron Corporation $CVX

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 50.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,166 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,949 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $14,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Berkshire Hathaway Inc increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 122,064,792 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,478,458,000 after buying an additional 3,454,258 shares during the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 652,139.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 83,714,936 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,214,757,000 after acquiring an additional 83,702,101 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Chevron by 4.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,772,753 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,979,255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342,723 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Chevron by 1.9% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,826,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,982,190,000 after acquiring an additional 378,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Chevron in the second quarter valued at $2,721,477,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John B. Hess sold 275,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.75, for a total value of $41,456,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 1,128,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,052,783.75. This trade represents a 19.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CVX stock opened at $156.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $315.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06, a PEG ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $152.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Chevron Corporation has a 12-month low of $132.04 and a 12-month high of $168.96.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.14. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 6.57%.The company had revenue of $48.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.48 earnings per share. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $1.71 per share. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.20%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target (down previously from $170.00) on shares of Chevron in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Wall Street Zen raised Chevron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Zacks Research upgraded Chevron from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.90.

Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) is an American multinational energy company engaged in virtually all aspects of the oil and gas industry. As an integrated energy firm, Chevron’s core activities include upstream oil and natural gas exploration and production, midstream transportation and storage, downstream refining and marketing of fuels and lubricants, and petrochemical manufacturing through joint ventures and subsidiaries. The company markets fuels under brands such as Chevron, Texaco and Caltex and supplies a range of products and services to retail customers, industrial users and commercial fleets worldwide.

Chevron traces its corporate lineage to the early petroleum companies that eventually became Standard Oil of California and has evolved through significant mergers and restructurings, including the acquisitions of Gulf Oil and Texaco.

