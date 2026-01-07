Summit Financial Strategies Inc. Has $95.15 Million Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV

Summit Financial Strategies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,156 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,947 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 8.2% of Summit Financial Strategies Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Summit Financial Strategies Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $95,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 32,488,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,172,093,000 after buying an additional 1,190,963 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,271,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,553,830,000 after acquiring an additional 4,378,977 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 22,229,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,802,591,000 after purchasing an additional 398,230 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,375,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,546,567,000 after purchasing an additional 105,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 14,282,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,971,434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230,832 shares during the last quarter. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $694.89 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $484.00 and a twelve month high of $695.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $682.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $660.31. The firm has a market cap of $771.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market. The component stocks are weighted according to the total float-adjusted market value of their outstanding shares. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

