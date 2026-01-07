Summit Financial Strategies Inc. Has $95.15 Million Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV

Summit Financial Strategies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,156 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,947 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 8.2% of Summit Financial Strategies Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Summit Financial Strategies Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $95,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 32,488,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,172,093,000 after buying an additional 1,190,963 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,271,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,553,830,000 after acquiring an additional 4,378,977 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 22,229,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,802,591,000 after purchasing an additional 398,230 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,375,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,546,567,000 after purchasing an additional 105,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 14,282,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,971,434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230,832 shares during the last quarter. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.6%
Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $694.89 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $484.00 and a twelve month high of $695.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $682.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $660.31. The firm has a market cap of $771.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00.
- Positive Sentiment: Large passive flows remain focused on core S&P exposures — VOO topped daily ETF flows, a proxy for investor demand that typically benefits IVV (both track the S&P 500). Daily ETF Flows: VOO Tops The List
- Positive Sentiment: The S&P 500 posted a strong 16.4% gain in 2025, underpinning investor confidence in large?cap U.S. equities that IVV holds. S&P 500 Snapshot: Index Posts 16.4% Gain in 2025
- Positive Sentiment: Energy stocks led a market rally on hopes of Venezuela rebuilding and higher commodity activity, lifting the index — a tailwind for IVV via energy components. Dow Jones and S&P 500: US Indices Hit Records as Energy Sector Leads Rally Today
- Positive Sentiment: Company-level outperformers in the S&P 500 (e.g., Micron showing top revenue growth expectations) support index earnings momentum, which helps IVV. Micron’s stock is an S&P 500 standout by this metric, as memory prices boom
- Positive Sentiment: ETF industry data show broadening investor appetite across asset classes but sustained tilt toward core equity exposures — supportive for flagship S&P ETFs like IVV. From Bitcoin to Bonds: Examining the 2025 ETF Heavyweights
- Neutral Sentiment: Technical/market strategists continue to call for higher index levels and say dips are buying opportunities — constructive but not a direct catalyst. NASDAQ Index, S&P 500 and Dow Jones Forecasts – US Indices Continue to Look for Higher Levels
- Neutral Sentiment: Quarterly snapshots show technology driving much of recent EPS and revenue growth in the S&P 500 — supportive long term but mixed across sectors. A Quick Look At Q4 ’25 EPS And Revenue For S&P 500
- Negative Sentiment: Volatility spiked even as the S&P rose — rare same?day gains for both the S&P 500 and the VIX signal rising uncertainty, which can cap further rallies for IVV. It’s rare for the S&P 500 and the VIX to post gains on the same day. Here’s why it just happened.
- Negative Sentiment: Ongoing geopolitical/military developments tied to Venezuela create headline risk; while they have boosted energy names, they also increase market uncertainty. S&P 500: Energy Sector Leads Rally as US Stock Market Absorbs Venezuela News
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market. The component stocks are weighted according to the total float-adjusted market value of their outstanding shares. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.
